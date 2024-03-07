Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $5.74. Origin Energy shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 10 shares.
Origin Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
Origin Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.1436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Origin Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.17%.
About Origin Energy
Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.
