Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Director Michael J. Caliel Purchases 2,430 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Caliel purchased 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $17,180.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,583.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Orion Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ORN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,945. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

