Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 233.8%

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 233.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,538% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Orosur Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.