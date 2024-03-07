OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
OTC Markets Group Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 9,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.
OTC Markets Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OTC Markets Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.