OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

OTC Markets Group Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.50. 9,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

