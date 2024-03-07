Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF comprises 11.5% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFF. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,571,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 976,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 163,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,365,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 319,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

PSFF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,470 shares. The stock has a market cap of $179.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

