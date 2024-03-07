Pacific Center for Financial Services Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Target were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

