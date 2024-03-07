Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $327,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Copart were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,198. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

