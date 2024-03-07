Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $43,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 278.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 449,442 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 330,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,460,978 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 321,115 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 372.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,941 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 231.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 541,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 378,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. 607,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,736. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

