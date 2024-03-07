Pacific Center for Financial Services Invests $129,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,929,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,589. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.