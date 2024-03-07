Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading Up 7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.37. 557,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 283,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

