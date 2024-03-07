Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Sells $202,626.06 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. 541,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,238. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.89.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

