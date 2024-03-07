Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) were down 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 68,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 36,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several research analysts have commented on PKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$0.60 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

