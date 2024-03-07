Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Trading Down 6.9%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 4,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

