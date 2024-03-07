Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,441 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPRFree Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR remained flat at $33.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $713.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (BATS:PAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.