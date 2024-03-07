Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 75,441 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 937,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 588,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 316,390 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 682.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 460,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 401,370 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR remained flat at $33.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,038 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $713.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

