Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 44,744 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after acquiring an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,794. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

