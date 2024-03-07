Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,580 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $288.48. 880,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,039. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

