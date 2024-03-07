Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.07. 1,436,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

