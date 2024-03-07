Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after buying an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.