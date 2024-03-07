Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.35 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 836,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

