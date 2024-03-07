Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4,070.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BATS PMAR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,830 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

