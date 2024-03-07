Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,632 shares. The stock has a market cap of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

