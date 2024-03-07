Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,898 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 444,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

