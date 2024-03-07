PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PAXS stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

