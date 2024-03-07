PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK opened at $5.86 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

