PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCQ opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.