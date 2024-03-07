PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
