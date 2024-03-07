PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

