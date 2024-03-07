PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.87

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and traded as high as $19.25. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 1,474,666 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

