PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.87

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and traded as high as $19.25. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 1,474,666 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
