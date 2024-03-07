PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PGP opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.81.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
