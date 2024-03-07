Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Trading Down 2.5%

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.08 ($0.27). Approximately 38,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 267,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.63 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Pod Point Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.17 million, a PE ratio of -70.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

