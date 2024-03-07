POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 1.1%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.77. 52,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 74,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$86.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

