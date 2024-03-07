Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Capitalization of $101.31 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $101.31 million and approximately $15,108.46 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00132013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008473 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10773575 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $42,595.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

