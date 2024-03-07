PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 183.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 1,003.8% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $415.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00127845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00007911 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

