Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 1,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Precision Optics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Precision Optics in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 172,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precision Optics in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Optics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

