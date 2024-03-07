Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 11,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 23,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 12.39%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
