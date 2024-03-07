Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Trading Down 33.1%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report) traded down 33.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.55.
Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.
