Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Up 0.4%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 1,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.09% of Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

