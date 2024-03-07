Quantum Trading Up 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.61 and $285.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004059 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,181.51 or 1.00060943 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00147076 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $332.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.