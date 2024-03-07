Ralph A. Clark Sells 2,034 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,131.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SoundThinking stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 29,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,126. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $211.02 million, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundThinking

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.