RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 3.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €723.00 ($785.87) and last traded at €730.00 ($793.48). 10,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €758.00 ($823.91).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €723.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €653.81.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.