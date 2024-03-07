RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 3.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €723.00 ($785.87) and last traded at €730.00 ($793.48). 10,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €758.00 ($823.91).
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €723.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €653.81.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
