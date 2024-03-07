Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $241,851.24 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $241,851.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,272,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,710,076.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $247,065.28.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $106,457.10.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $212,171.32.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $84,707.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,042. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

