Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.05. 22,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527. The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $290,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Regional Management by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

