RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading 0.6% Higher

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.56. 14,737 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 6,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

RENN Fund Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RENN Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RENN Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter.

About RENN Fund

(Get Free Report)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.