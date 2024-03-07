Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $130.47 million and $4.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00016004 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00024459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,128.41 or 1.00115360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00148567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12294894 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,171,656.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

