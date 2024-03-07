Reviewing Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.47 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $95.94 billion 0.30 $2.03 billion €2.09 ($2.27) 14.61

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.11% 15.95% 4.97%

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of €0.82 ($0.89) per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Axfood AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

