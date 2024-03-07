Reviewing MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -0.76% 3.54% 1.40% Charlie’s -26.06% -711.61% -63.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $134.01 million 0.65 $13.47 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $26.42 million 1.41 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -8.15

This table compares MariMed and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MariMed and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

