RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.5% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $429.99. 1,083,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $438.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

