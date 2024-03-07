Robert K. Deveer, Jr. Sells 11,700 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) Director Robert K. Deveer, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palatin Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PTN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 148,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.52.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 445.12% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Palatin Technologies from $70.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

