Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $146.02. 2,917,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

