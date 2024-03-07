Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Repurchase $2.10 billion in Outstanding Shares

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,519. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

