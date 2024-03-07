Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 91,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 189,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

